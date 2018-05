05/02/18 – 3:15 A.M.

Findlay City Council appropriated funds for a water line and sewer project during Tuesdays meeting. Service director Brian Thomas said that they will be working on a storm sewer and pipes from Blanchard Street to the railroad.

Thomas explained that there is grant money money attached to the project and it was rushed through legislation. Thomas said that the project is out to bid. Council appropriated over $869,000.