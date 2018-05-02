State Grant Will Help Fund Jobs At Recycling Plant In Pandora

5/2/18 – 6:59 A.M.

A grant will help plastic drainage pipe recycling efforts in Pandora. The Ohio EPA is giving the Putnam County Solid Waste Management District $200,000 to increase recycling capacity at Green Line Polymers. The company is a subsidiary of ADS.

ADS is providing $200,00 in matching funds plus an extra $368,000. Along with the capacity to handle more than 6 million pounds of recycled drainage pipe over four years, Green Line also expects to hire 14 full-time workers over the course of the grant.