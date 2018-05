5/2/18 – 5:31 A.M.

ODOT has postponed the temporary closure of westbound State Route 15 in Findlay. The agency had planned to close the highway between U.S. 68 and Lima Avenue for around nine hours starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m. They may start work tonight at 9 p.m. instead.

The highway will open back up Thursday morning but will close again Friday night at 9 p.m. The weekend closure could last until 6 p.m. Saturday.