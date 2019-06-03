State Patrol Investigating I-75 Accident In Findlay

06/03/19 – 4:46 P.M.

An accident on I-75 by the State Route 613 entrance ramp involving two semis and a box truck lead to two injured and a lane closure early this morning. The OSHP Findlay Post reports that 51-year-old Anthony Breitner was heading southbound around 4:30 a.m. when he rear-ended a box truck driven by 54-year-old Robert Pasho. The accident detached the box from the truck and sent cargo into the roadway which was struck by a semi driven by Dana Widener.

Breitner’s semi and trailer went off the road and had to be pulled from a flooded field. Both he and Pasho were taken to Blanchard Valley hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. All Lanes of traffic were cleared around 10:30 a.m.