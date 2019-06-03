Expert Talks About Service Animals On WFIN

06/03/19 – 5:30 P.M.

Dr. Jessica Bibbo from the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging joined us on WFIN to talk about service animals. Bibbo explained that she took part in a recent study that looked at how service animals affected family members.

Bibbo added that the study was done to provide empirical evidence on how service animals can provide a sense of relief for families.

She also talked about how some people will register their pets as service animals. She said that only trained animals that fulfill a specific purpose should be labeled as service animals.

She explained that there has been a lot of progress in getting acceptance for service animals in communities and that this practice works to derail that progress.