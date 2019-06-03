Man Charged With Assaulting Senior In Fostoria

06/03/19 – 6:44 P.M.

Fostoria Police arrested a man after investigating reports of an intruder inside one of the buildings at Good Shepard Home on Sunday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they arrested 38-year-old Noel Sims II. Officers were told that a man had barricaded himself in the bathroom after he was discovered assaulting the resident.

Police charged Sims with aggravated burglary. The victim is an 83-year-old woman who may have been sexually assaulted. She was examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner but the results aren’t available yet.

The investigation continues.