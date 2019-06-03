The 2019 Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic Gets Strong Fundraising Start Sunday

06/03/19 – 6:58 P.M.

The Findlay Country Club was busy this past weekend into Monday with the 2019 Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic. The Blanchard Valley Health System and Julie Cole bring in professional golfers to raise money for local programs. BVHS President and CEO Scott Malaney said that he was amazed with how much they raised in their first night.

Malaney said that the money will support youth golf, hospice, and a simulation lab at BVHS.