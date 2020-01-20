State Representative Cross Requests Performance Audit Of Van Buren School District

State Representative Jon Cross requested a performance audit for Van Buren Schools.

Cross explained that he has had concerned residents reach out to him and talk about the projected deficits the district has.

He said that he believes the performance audit is necessary to provide transparency but could also provide the district with some cost-saving measures.

Cross sent his request to State Auditor Keith Faber.

Van Buren School District was placed on a precautionary financial watchlist earlier this month. You can read more about that here.