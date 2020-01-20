Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Buys Over 250 Acres From Former Hancock County Commissioner For Basin Project

Former Hancock County Commissioner Steve Oman sold 264 acres of land to the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District for the proposed Eagle Township flood basin project.

Tim Mayle serves Blanchard River Watershed Solutions and explained that they and Hancock United for a Better Blanchard both make sure this project has minimal impact on residents’ homes and farmland but also stayed close to the city.

He added that they will continue buying land for the project.

Mayle explained that they will need around 7,000 acre-feet, which is based on area. This means the basin can be anywhere between 7,000 acres and 1 foot deep or 1-acre and 7,000 feet deep.

Mayle said they hope to have more details and actual designs available before May so they can see about getting the plan approved.

So far the conservancy district has bought 417 acres.

