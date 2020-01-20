Firefighters Rescue Man, Dog From Findlay Fire

The Findlay Fire Department rescued a man and a dog from a house fire Sunday night.

The fire department says they responded to 215 Jefferson Street at 7:30 Sunday night.

When they arrived they could see smoke coming from the second floor and fire showing on the first floor.

Firefighters found a man trapped in a second floor bedroom and pulled him to safety.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters also found a dog in the house and saved her as well.

Firefighters had the fire out in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.