Woman Cited For Leaving Scene Of Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a woman was cited for leaving the scene of a crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Sandusky Street and Western Avenue a little before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Jessica Keeton, 34, of McComb, and Corey Iliff, 42, of Fostoria, collided in the intersection.

Police say Keeton then fled the scene of the crash and was located on Trenton Avenue.

She was cited for leaving the scene of a crash.

Iliff was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for possible injuries.

Neither driver was cited for the crash due to conflicting stories about how it occurred.