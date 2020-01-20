Findlay’s State Of The City Address Scheduled

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn will deliver her State of the City Address on February 13th, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Included with the mayor’s address will be the presentation of the annual John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence recognizing a city employee whose service, dedication, integrity, and commitment to the city and community are exemplary.

The award is named after Assistant City Engineer John Seman who passed away in 2004.

The city says John’s distinguished character and passion for excellence established a high standard for others to follow.

Meantime, Governor Mike DeWine will deliver his State of the State Address in the Ohio House chamber on March 31st.

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder announced the date.

In his official invitation to the governor, Householder said he looks forward to DeWine addressing “the important issues that are on the horizon for Ohio.”