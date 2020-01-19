Police: Driver Arrested After Fleeing Injury Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a driver fled the scene of a crash on Tiffin Avenue that left a woman injured.

It happened a little after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Stephanie Lentz, 35, of Fostoria, was going east on Tiffin Avenue when she was rear-ended by 57-year-old Gordon Barker, of Tiffin.

Police say Barker left the scene of the crash and was caught in the 500 block of Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Barker was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Lentz was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.