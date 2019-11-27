State Representative Jon Cross Announces Reelection Bid

State Representative Jon Cross has announced he’ll be running for reelection in 2020.

The Republican represents the residents of the 83rd Ohio House District, which encompasses all of Hardin and Hancock counties and the northern part of Logan County.

Cross is currently in his first term in the Ohio House and says his work has only just begun.

Cross spoke at the opening of the Lima Avenue interchange in Findlay on Tuesday and, with it being Beat Michigan Week, got in a jab at Michigan.

You can see that video below, as well as his campaign’s full media release about his reelection bid.

State Representative Jon Cross today announced he filed petitions at the Hancock County Board of Elections to run for reelection as State Representative for the 83rd Ohio House District.

The 83rd House District encompasses all of Hardin and Hancock counties and the northern part of Logan County. Representative Cross is currently in his first term, after winning the seat in 2018 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

I strongly encourage the reelection of Representative Cross. I proudly endorse him to continue serving the people of the 83rd district, said Speaker Larry Householder.

While in the legislature, Representative Cross has been a champion for the people of Northwest Ohio. Representative Cross brought his conservative values to the Ohio Statehouse, voting in favor of the Heartbeat Bill, income tax reduction, and critical infrastructure funding. He has voted for increased school funding and better healthcare transparency.

Additionally, Representative Cross spearheaded the Speakers priority legislation to create TechCred programs, developing a grant program to support workforce development and industry sector partnerships. He most recently introduced legislation in partnership with Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague to create the Family Forward initiative, which aims to ease the financial burden placed on families seeking to adopt.

I am honored to serve the people of Northwest Ohio. Weve made great strides so far, but our work has only just begun. I promise to keep fighting for you, and to make the 83rd District safer, stronger, and open for business, Representative Cross said.

He currently serves on the Energy & Natural Resources, Finance, Financial Institutions, and Public Utilities committees. He is on the Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation and Finance Subcommittee on Transportation.

Cross campaign committee will also host a reelection kickoff party on Monday, December 9th starting at 6:00 PM at the newly opened Jac N Dos Pizza in Kenton (507 E. Columbus Street). This event is an open invitation to supporters.

Representative Cross is the former president/CEO and economic development director of the Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance. His career pathway has allowed him to obtain a vast amount of public and private sector work experiences throughout the United States in business, government, non-profit, real estate development and economic and workforce development.

Representative Cross lives with his wife, Christina, and their two sons in Kenton.