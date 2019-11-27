Woman Injured In Crash On State Route 12

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash just west of Findlay.

It happened at State Route 12 and County Road 140 at around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Maggie Lease, 20, of Mount Blanchard, was attempting to turn eastbound onto State Route 12 from County Road 140 when she failed to yield to traffic on State Route 12.

Her car was hit by a van being driven by Debra Felkner, 66, of Benton Ridge.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Felkner was injured in the crash and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Neither Lease, nor a 13-year-old passenger in her car, were injured.

The sheriff’s office says Lease was ticketed for failure to yield.