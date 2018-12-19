State Treasurer Explains BitCoin Payments For State Taxes

12/19/18 – 2:08 P.M.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel joined us on WFIN to talk about businesses paying state taxes with BitCoin. He said that the Ohio Crpyto Initiative aims to make things easier and to create options.

Josh Mandel

Mandel added that this also makes Ohio the first state in the country to accept cryptocurrency as a tax payment. He explained that this shows Ohio is ready to embrace new technology and bring in business.

Mandel said that they wanted to start with only businesses just to be safe.

Josh Mandel

He explained that this initiative is a pilot program and they want to make sure it works before allowing anyone to pay their taxes through cryptocurrency.