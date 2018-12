12/19/18 – 7:45 A.M.

Fostoria City Council no longer has a vacant seat. Council members voted 6-0 Tuesday to appoint Edward Logsdon to the seat left open by Doug Pahl a month ago. Three other people applied for the position when it came open. Logsdon will fill the rest of Pahl’s term.

Logsdon has a background in administration and has been an engineering consultant for companies in Denver and Hawaii. He moved back to Fostoria a year ago.

MORE: Fostoria Council okays ambulance lease deal