2019 Road Program Approved For Hancock County

12/19/18 – 7:37 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners approved more than $2.8 million worth of road projects for 2019 during their Tuesday meeting. The state and federal government will pay more than $1.5 million for the resurfacing projects in the county.

The 2019 road program also includes replacing several bridges. The county plans work on bridges on Hancock County Roads 2 and 153 in Delaware Township, Marion Township Road 205, Hancock County Road 216 in Cass Township, and the Howard Street bridge in Findlay.

