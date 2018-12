12/19/18 – 7:26 A.M.

Another section of I-75 is now three lanes in Findlay. ODOT opened a third lane of travel between U.S. 224 and County Road 99 on the northbound side of the interstate this morning.

Southbound traffic will continue to travel in two lanes between U.S. 224 and Hancock County Road 99 until mid-January.

ODOT had planned to make the switch last week but had to delay it due to weather issues.