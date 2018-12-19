Liberty-Benton School Board Learns More About Building Survey

12/19/18 – 7:20 A.M.

If a building project is in the works in the Liberty Benton school district, residents would prefer a new pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade facility. Those who responded to a second survey preferred that option by a 3-to-1 margin over adding onto the existing high school. Both options called for renovations to the high school.

The LB school board learned the results of the survey during their Tuesday meeting.

428 filled out the survey, up from just under 400 people the first time around. 79 percent of those who responded have children in the district.

If the district moves forward, the project would cost around $20.6 million. That could go up if plans include items the state won’t help pay for, like a transportation facility.

MORE: Where a new Liberty-Benton school building would be located