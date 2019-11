StoneBridge Church in Findlay is getting ready to serve some Thanksgiving meals.

BridgeKids Director Stephanie Schack said that they won’t have a shortage of food.

Schack added that the meals are totally free.

You can get food delivered by signing up online by Tuesday, or show up at StoneBridge on Thanksgiving Day for pick-up or eating in between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

You can learn more here.