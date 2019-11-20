“A Second Look At Sports” Comes To An End This December

After 23 years of being on-air “A Second Look at Sports” is coming to an end.

Host Dr. Dwight Allen said he’s loved doing the show and getting to meet people like Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs.

Allen said he appreciates the opportunity he’s had to talk to people near and far and that he is going to miss the show.

His show has been syndicated and broadcasted on over 600 radio stations but has always been anchored right here on WFIN.

He told us that he has decided to bring it to an end because he’s getting older and for health reasons.

The last show will be on December 29.

You can learn more about the show here. You can also listen to the interview with Dwight below.