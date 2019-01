1/8/19 – 5:31 A.M.

It’s the beginning of the end for the KMart in Fostoria. Store closing signs went up at the store at 620 Plaza Drive over the weekend. The location is one of 80 stores that KMart’s parent company, Sears Holding Company, plans to close by March.

The store opened in 1976 and employs around 30 people.

