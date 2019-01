01/08/19 – 5:49 P.M.

SmartAsset.com ranked Findlay high when it comes to income growth. SmartAssets A.J. Smith explained that the growth in income allows you to look at your own finances to find where you stand.

She said that Findlay saw income growth of 6.9% for the past 10 years, well over the national average of 2.1% during the same time. She encouraged people to look at how their income has grown compared to others in the community.