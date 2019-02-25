Strong Winds Batter The Area

2/25/19 – 5:15 A.M.

The wind is starting to die down after whipping through the region Sunday. The National Weather Service reports sustained winds in Findlay were between 30 and 40 miles per hour for most of the day, with 60 miles per hour wind gusts at times.

There are still several power outages as a result of the storm. American Electric Power reports more than 800 people are currently without power in Findlay. AEP says they should restore most of the outages in the city by 6 p.m. at the latest.

An outage is also reported near Arlington. It’s affecting more than 550 people. AEP says they expect a 12:30 p.m. restoration for that outage. Most other outages in outlying areas have a 6 p.m. restoration estimate.

The Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative reported having all outages repaired by late last night.