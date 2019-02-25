Power Outages May Cause Issues With Traffic Lights

2/25/19 – 5:21 A.M.

With power outages affecting the area, you’re likely to run into intersections where the stop lights are out. If you come across this on your way to work today, remember to treat them as a four-way stop.

Sometimes outages affect the pattern of the stop light. If you come across a blinking red light, treat it like a stop sign. A blinking yellow light means to proceed with caution.

While electric crews dealt with downed power lines across the region Sunday, it’s still a good idea to keep an eye out for any lines that may have gotten tangled up in storm debris. Make sure to call the electric company if you come across downed wires, and avoid the area.