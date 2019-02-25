Putnam County Home Destroyed By Weekend Fire

2/25/19 – 5:27 A.M.

Fire destroyed a home in northern Putnam County Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at around 10:40 a.m. They saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the room of the house between Miller City and Continental when they arrived.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says high winds made it difficult to fight the flames, and they spread through the house very quickly.

The blaze completely destroyed the vacant home. The total loss was around $90,000. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Investigators say the blaze does not appear suspicious.

Fire Location: