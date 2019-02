2/25/19 – 5:34 A.M.

An ATV accident injured one person in Hancock County late last week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Ronald Lauck of rural Arlington fell off of an ATV at 16091 Hancock County Road 8 late Friday night. Lauck suffered minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Lauck was a passenger while 17-year-old Jase Lauck was doing donuts. They did not issue a citation.

Crash Location: