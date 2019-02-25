Five Hospitalized Following Mount Cory Crash

2/25/19 – 7:19 A.M.

A one-car crash in Mount Cory sent five people to the hospital Sunday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at 103 South Main Street in the village.

62-year-old Mark Peckham was driving north when he suffered from an unknown medical condition. His SUV veered off the road and hit a tree. Hanco EMS took Peckham, 9-year-olds Jeremiah and David Peckham, 11-year-old Dakota Peckham, and 12-year-old Alan Anderson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies have not issued a citation at this time.

