Wind Knocks Over Semi On State Route 235 Sunday Night

2/25/19 – 7:30 A.M.

Strong winds knocked over a semi driving on State Route 235 Sunday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened near Orange Township Road 29 in southwestern Hancock County around 6:20 p.m.

64-year-old Elbert Mims of Belzoni, Mississippi was driving south when the wind caught his empty trailer and pushed the semi onto its side. The crash closed Route 235 for around two hours. Bluffton EMS took Belzoni to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash Location: