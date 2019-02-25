Demonstration Farm Program Coming Up This Weekend

2/25/19 – 8:00 A.M.

Hancock County farmers involved with the Blanchard River Demonstration Farm program will give a presentation this coming weekend. Anthony Stateler and Shane Kellog will talk about water quality and nutrient management at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Arlington school auditorium.

Demonstration farm director Aaron Hellers will also speak at the presentation.

Farmers in the program have installed conservation systems on their farms. They monitor inputs and outputs, fertilizer levels, annual fertilizer application rates, and methods and timing of applications.