Waiting List For Rental Aid Opening Again Soon

2/25/19 – 8:15 A.M.

The Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority is opening its rental assistance waiting list soon. They’ll take new applications starting at 8:30 a.m. on March 4 for people with disabilities, and those who are military veterans.

The program gives preference to families whose head of household or spouse is a veteran or a current member of the military. A widow of an honorably discharged or honorably released veteran is also eligible for preference.

Applicants should have a copy of their DD214 when they apply.

You can learn more by calling 419-424-7848.