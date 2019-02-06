Sunny Farms Landfill Meeting May Change Location

2/6/19 – 7:33 A.M.

A public meeting about odor issues at the Sunny Farms Landfill could move to a different location. During Tuesday’s Fostoria City Council Meeting, local businessman Nate Heiser mentioned next Wednesday’s meeting might move. However, there hasn’t been an official announcement about a site change yet.

Heiser and Mayor Eric Keckler say the landfill issue is unfairly perceived as Fostoria’s problem. They added that the landfill sits outside the city and is in the county’s jurisdiction.

Keckler said, “This is Seneca County’s landfill and I think it’s important that Seneca County takes ownership of this landfill because it is up to them and the EPA to make something happen for the better for Fostoria.”

