USW Members At Cooper Tire’s Texarkana Plant Approve Contract

2/6/19 – 7:44 A.M.

Members of the United Steelworkers Local 752L in Texarkana, Arkansas have approved a new, four-year, contract with Cooper Tire & Rubber. Contract details have not been released.

In a statement, USW Local 752L president Kerry Halter said, “After a thoughtful negotiation process, with much hard work by both the USW and company representatives, we are gratified that Texarkana plant employees recognized the value of the new labor contract and continued to maintain Cooper Tire Texarkana’s competitive position in the global tire industry.”

Plant manager Scott Cole said, “We appreciate our positive relationship with the USW as our great team continues to produce award-winning tires and remains an important part of the Texarkana community.

Cooper’s contract with workers in Findlay expires next February.