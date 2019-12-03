Thanksgiving Holiday Deadlier On Ohio Roads This Year

More people were killed in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday in Ohio this year compared to last.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 15 people were killed in 13 crashes during the five-day reporting period from Wednesday, November 27 through Sunday, December 1st.

In 2018, seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Wearing a safety belt remains the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your friends from being severely hurt or killed in a crash.”

Troopers arrested 389 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 172 for drugs.

Troopers also issued 1,002 safety belt and 89 distracted driving violations.

Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 2,518 motorists.