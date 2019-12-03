Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season Is Underway

The most popular week for hunting in Ohio is underway.

Ohio’s deer-gun season began on Monday and will run through Sunday, December 8th,

There will also be an additional weekend of hunting on December 21 and 22.

Wildlife officials say that guns have slowly been trending down as the preferred method for hunters, and 2018 saw almost half of all Ohio deer killed with archery equipment instead of rifles.

The statewide bag limit this year is six deer with one antlered deer allowed regardless of location or method of take, but some counties may have lower limits.

The bag limit in Hancock County is two deer.

Wildlife officials advise hunters to check the 2019-2020 Ohio hunting and trapping regulations for county-specific bag limits, updates on permits and other information before heading into the woods.