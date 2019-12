The Findlay High School Boys Basketball team is getting prepped for the season.

Coach Jim Rucki said the team is looking good and is showing a lot of athleticism.

He said they do have a problem with injuries though.

Several players are off the court and Rucki said they have to play young athletes.

FHS kicks the season off tonight (December 3) against Calvin M. Woodward High School.

You can listen to the full interview with Rucki below.