Three-Car Crash Injures Child In Findlay

4/19/18 – 6:53 A.M.

A three-car crash injured an 8-year-old boy in Findlay Wednesday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened at the intersection of North Main Street and Foulke Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

31-year-old Melissa Kirkendall of Findlay was driving on East Foulke when she pulled into the path of a southbound car driven by 25-year-old Amber Johnson. Johnson’s car then hit a third car on the other side of the intersection.

Hanco EMS took 8-year-old Jaden Johnson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers cited Kirkendall for failure to yield.