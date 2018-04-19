Ohio Senate Forum Set For Tonight At University Of Findlay

4/19/18 – 6:46 A.M.

The three candidates running for the Republican nomination in an Ohio Senate race will sit down for a forum tonight. State Senator Robert McColley of Napoleon, Robert Barker Jr. of Van Wert, and Craig Kupferberg of Findlay will take questions during the forum at the University of Findlay’s Center for Student Life and College of Business.

The program will start just after the 6 p.m. news on 1330 WFIN and 95.5 FM. You can also listen at WFIN.com and watch on the UFTV YouTube page.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Adam Papin of Bryan in the November general election for the right to represent the 1st Senate district.