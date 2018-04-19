Putnam County Taking Part In Prison Alternative Grant Program

4/19/18 – 5:35 A.M.

Putnam County is taking advantage of a state grant aimed to keep people out of prison. The Putnam County Sentinel says the program aims to find prison alternatives for people with low-level felony convictions. Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh says the grant helps pay for the cost of using the W.O.R.T.H Center in Lima or halfway houses.

Schierloh says prison alternatives are often less expensive and sometimes better for rehabilitation.

The program does not apply to violent offenders, or to sex offenders and drug traffickers. Schierloh says he still has the power to send low-level offenders to prison if he needs to.

