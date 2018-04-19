St. Louis Company Buys Centrex Plastics

4/19/18 – 5:23 A.M.

A St. Louis company has bought two Findlay plastic businesses. American Plastics announced it bought Centrex Plastics and Creative Plastic Concepts Wednesday. American Plastics said it will use all the current operations at both Findlay locations.

Nick Reinhart owned both Centrex and Creative Plastic Concepts. He is staying on board as the chief innovation officer with American Plastics.

Including the Findlay facilities, American Plastics now owns 15 facilities nationwide. The company also owns an injection molding and manufacturing facility in Tiffin.

MORE: The Courier