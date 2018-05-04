Three People Facing Charges In Death Of Hilty Home Patient

5/4/18 – 5:01 A.M.

Three people are facing charges stemming from the death of a Putnam County nursing home early this year. The grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert on manslaughter, forgery, gross patient neglect, and neglect charges. 31-year-old Megan Schnipke of Columbus Grove faces forgery, gross neglect, and patient neglect charges.

The indictments come following an investigation into the death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell on January 7 at the Hilty Home in Pandora. A state report says two state-tested nurse aides did not check on Campbell at 2 a.m and 4 a.m. that night, even though they marked the checks as completed.

The report also found an alarm on the door Campbell left the building through didn’t go off.

