Former Putnam County Corrections Officer Faces Bribery Charge

5/4/18 – 5:09 A.M.

A former Putnam County corrections officer is facing a bribery charge. The Lima News reports 47-year-old Laurie Watt also faces a charge of dereliction of duty. Investigators say Watt paid Putnam County Corrections Officer Richard Emry $100 to take his post. She then allegedly had unsupervised access to inmate William Miller. Prosecutors also say she provided Miller with contraband while on duty sometime between March 2 and March 4.

Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker fired Watt on March 6.

