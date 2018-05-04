McColley Campaign Outspending Other State Senate Candidates

5/4/18 – 5:19 A.M.

State Senate candidate Robert McColley is the leading spender in the 1st Senate District race. The Courier reports McColley has spent more than $49,000 on the campaign so far. That includes $28,500 given to other campaigns or Republican groups. Campaign donors have given more than $41,000 to McColley’s campaign.

By comparison, challenger Craig Kupferberg’s campaign has spent more than $1,500. Campaign income for Kupferberg shows $300 in donations on top of the $1,500 he contributed to his own campaign.

Challenger Bob Barker Jr. did not file a spending report.

MORE: The Courier