Wrong Way Driver Kills Teen On I-75 Near Beaverdam

5/4/18 – 5:30 A.M.

A wrong-way driver killed one person and injured six others on I-75 in Allen County this week. The State Highway Patrol reports the collision took place in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Beaverdam around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

64-year-old John Robinson of Phoenix, Arizona drove his pickup truck south in the northbound lanes after entering the interstate from the northbound Beaverdam exit ramp. He hit an SUV driven by 44-year-old Richard Watson of Ypsilanti, Michigan. The collision killed 15-year-old Christopher Watson. Five other people in the SUV suffered injuries. Beaverdam EMS took Robinson to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.