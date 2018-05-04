Two Injured In Findlay Collision

5/4/18 – 5:38 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people in Findlay Thursday. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bright Road and Production Drive.

20-year-old James Simon of Walbridge was driving a pickup truck south on Bright Road when he hit the back of a van driven by 48-year-old Lisa Haley of Fostoria. Hanco Ambulance took Haley and a juvenile passenger to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Four other passengers in the van also went to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers cited Simon for an assured clear distance ahead violation.