Stantec Requests More Funds To Get Blanchard River To The End Of Construction Process

5/4/18 – 10:12 A.M.

Final plans for the widening of the Blanchard River in Findlay are nearly complete, but they are going to cost more than anticipated. Project Manager Steve Wilson says Stantec Engineering is requesting an extra $675,000 to see the project through completion of construction

Wilson adds another big part of the extra funding request is for removing mussels from the river where there are currently riffle structures. Depending on the timing of construction, crews may have to remove mussels more than once…

Wilson says while $675,000 is a large number, it will see the process through to project completion. Stantecs Adam Hoff says they are treating the dollar amount as a not to exceed figure.

Stantec is also requesting an additional $45,000 for design fees. Wilson says the request comes as a result of a variety of factors. They include more sewer lines in the benching area, extra surveying on properties they need to buy, and protecting AEP utility poles in the area. The cost of meeting historic preservation requirements was also more than originally expected.

Wilson says the project estimate for the benching project is $16 million…

He adds that number has come down as theyve been able to get into specific details on the plan.

Wilson gave the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District an update on the project this (Friday) morning. The conservancy board voted to approve both Stantec requests.