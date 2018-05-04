Annual 5K To Support NAMI Of Hancock County Coming May 19

05/04/18 – 3:08 P.M.

The annual Color Me Happy walk and 5k is coming up later this month to support NAMI of Hancock County. Executive director Sunny Davis-McNeil said NAMI supports people with mental health diseases through free programs.

Sunny Davis-McNeil

She said that all of the proceeds from the event will go to support these programs. She said that the walk and 5k will be at Riverside Park on May 19th. Registration starts at 9 with the walk and 5k to start an hour later.

There will be prizes as well as zones for kids and pets. You can register online at namihancockcounty.org