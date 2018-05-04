United Way Celebrates Company Donors During Annual Meeting

05/04/18 – 5:42 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County held it’s annual meeting to thank the donors that helped the organization. President and CEO John Urbanski said that these companies know that United Way is there to help the community.

John Urbanski

Urbanski explained that this is the first time United Way has presented company recognition awards. The awards covered things like Highest average employee gift, largest campaign increases, and employee participation.

You can see who all got awards at liveunitedhancockcounty.org