Troopers Seize Over $3,000 Worth Of Drugs In Hancock County Traffic Stop

A Michigan woman is facing felony charges after a traffic stop in Hancock County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they pulled over 32-year-old Constance Harrison of Flint, Michigan and found drugs in the car.

They say they found 23 grams of marijuana, 80 ecstasy pills, 6.5 grams of powdered ecstasy, and 376 milliliters of liquid codeine worth around $3,250.

Troopers stopped Harrison for speeding on I-75 in the early morning hours of November 9.

If convicted she could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.